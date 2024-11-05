Norse Atlantic Airways, has announced the extension of its 2025-2026 winter schedule, offering travellers more options to escape to exciting destinations during the colder months.

The updated schedule from London Gatwick includes expanded services to New York, Orlando, and Cape Town.

Whether you’re drawn to the energy of New York, the attractions of Orlando, or the warmth of Cape Town, Norse Atlantic Airways has your winter travel covered.

London Gatwick to New York – Up to six weekly flights, with fares starting from £342 return, including all taxes and fees.

London Gatwick to Orlando – Up to four weekly flights, with fares starting from £463 return, including all taxes and fees.

London Gatwick to Cape Town – Three weekly flights, with fares starting from £689 return, including all taxes and fees.

All flights are available for booking on www.flynorse.com.

With the extended 2025-26 schedule, Norse Atlantic Airways continues to solidify its reputation as a preferred carrier for travellers seeking affordable winter escapes.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “Our goal is to make travel both enjoyable and accessible.

“We are excited to offer these popular destinations through March 2026.

“By planning ahead, our passengers can take advantage of our low fares and start looking forward to a memorable winter.”

Passengers can expect a relaxed and comfortable journey on Norse Atlantic’s modern Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which are equipped with state-of-the-art entertainment systems at every seat.

For those seeking additional comfort, Norse’s Premium cabin offers industry-leading amenities, including 43” seat pitch and 12” recline for a spacious, comfortable experience.

Norse Atlantic offers a range of fare options to suit different travel needs:

Light – Great value fares with essential options

Classic – Flexible options with added services

Flextra – Maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, and ticket flexibility

Economy Light bookings now include a 10kg carry-on bag and a personal item for added value, and bookings made directly on flynorse.com provide the best flexibility and service.

For third-party bookings, different rules may apply.

For more details and to book, visit www.flynorse.com and discover a world of affordable, comfortable travel with Norse Atlantic Airways.