Norse’s newest route connects London Gatwick and Cape Town, and is set to commence on October 28, 2024.

With flights operating three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, travellers can now experience the vibrant culture and breath-taking landscapes of Cape Town with ease.

With fares starting from just £499 return in economy and £1,199 return in Norse premium class, Norse Atlantic Airways is committed to delivering exceptional value without compromising on quality.

An aerial image showcasing Cape Town in South Africa. Picture courtesy of Getty Images/iStockphoto

Moreover, this historic route launch signifies a shift in consumer choice, as Norse Atlantic Airways breaks the existing duopoly on the London to Cape Town route.

By injecting much-needed competition into the market, Norse Atlantic Airways aims to empower consumers with greater choice, flexibility, and affordability.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our new route between London and Cape Town.

“By breaking the duopoly on this route, we are not only expanding travel options for consumers but also driving down costs and putting the customer back in the pilot’s seat.

“At Norse Atlantic Airways, we believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the wonders of the world and our new route to Cape Town will allow many more people to visit this amazing destination.”

Stephanie Wear, VP aviation development, London Gatwick added: “We are proud to welcome another new route from Norse Atlantic, connecting passengers across London and the South East with Cape Town from October.

“Norse has continued to grow at London Gatwick and provide excellent connectivity to a number of key markets across the USA. This new route to South Africa is great news not only for those looking for a fantastic holiday destination, but also for trade and inbound tourism.”

Cape Town boasts a myriad of attractions, from the iconic Table Mountain to the stunning coastline and world-renowned vineyards of the Cape Winelands.

Travelers can immerse themselves in the rich history of Robben Island, explore the bustling Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, or indulge in delectable cuisine at the city’s top restaurants.

Outbound flights depart London Gatwick at 8pm and land in Cape Town at 9.30am the following morning. Inbound flights depart Cape Town at 11.45a, and arrive at London Gatwick at 9.35pm the same day.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal, state-of-the-art entertainment experience. The Norse premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline, allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices: economy and Norse premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, light, classic and flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them.

Light fares represent Norse’s value option, while flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services and increased ticket flexibility.