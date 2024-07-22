London Gatwick: Norse Atlantic Airways launches ‘early bird sale’ with deals to American and South African hotspots
Return promotional fares from London Gatwick to the USA and South Africa start from:
- Gatwick to New York JFK – £299
- Gatwick to Los Angeles – £319
- Gatwick to Miami – £319
- Gatwick to Orlando – £319
- Gatwick to Las Vegas – £299
- Gatwick to Cape Town – £449
For more information and to book visit the Norse Atlantic Airways official website at www.flynorse.com.
Bård Nordhagen, Norse Atlantic Airways’ chief commercial officer, said: “Our early bird sale is a great opportunity for customers looking to secure their autumn and winter travel plans at great prices without compromising on quality or comfort.”
Offers are valid for sale until July 29, for travel in economy between September 1, 2024 and March 28, 2025 and in premium between September 1 and December 31, 2024, excluding peak travel dates.
Applicable travel dates vary by destination. Seats are subject to availability.
Norse Atlantic exclusively operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal, state-of-the-art entertainment experience.
The Norse Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline, allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.
Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices – economy and Norse Premium.
Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them.
Light fares represent Norse’s value option, while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services and increased ticket flexibility.
