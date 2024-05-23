London Gatwick: Norse Atlantic Airways selected as airline partner by P&O Cruises for winter 2024-25 Caribbean season
Between November 2024 and March 2025, Norse Atlantic will operate Saturday flights from London Gatwick to Antigua and Barbados om alternating weeks.
P&O Cruises guests flying with Norse Atlantic Airways will have the choice of two cabin options, Economy and Norse Premium, providing exceptional comfort and service throughout their journey.
A checked in luggage allowance of x1 23kg in economy and x1 28kg in Norse Premium Class is included as well as10kg of hand baggage and a small carry on bag in all cabins.
Seat back In-flight entertainment is available across all cabins with amenity kits in Norse Premium. Customers will be able to enjoy a complimentary drinks service pre-meal, as well as with the main meal, and a complimentary bottle of water.
Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We are thrilled to partner with P&O Cruises for the winter 2024-25 fly cruises to the Caribbean.
“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences to our customers.
“Our modern aircraft and class leading product will provide passengers with a memorable and comfortable journey from the moment they step on board.
“We look forward to welcoming P&O passengers throughout the season ahead and contributing to the success of their Caribbean vacation.”
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “I am delighted that we will have Norse Atlantic Airways as one of our airline partners offering flights to our Caribbean cruise holidays this winter.
“This partnership allows us to offer a bespoke in-flight experience that mirrors the consistently high standards our guests expect from a holiday with P&O Cruises.
“Together, we are committed to providing a seamless and exceptional journey, taking our guests to their dream Caribbean holiday with the ease and comfort they expect.”
P&O Cruises customers in the Norse Economy cabin will experience spacious seating, complimentary meals, and a selection of entertainment options, ensuring a relaxing and enjoyable flight experience.
For those seeking an elevated level of luxury, the Norse Premium cabin provides an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline, additional amenities including priority boarding, enhanced dining options, and increased legroom, allowing travellers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to enjoy their cruise.