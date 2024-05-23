Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Norse Atlantic Airways has announced a new partnership with P&O Cruises for the upcoming winter 2024-25 season of fly cruises to the Caribbean.

Between November 2024 and March 2025, Norse Atlantic will operate Saturday flights from London Gatwick to Antigua and Barbados om alternating weeks.

P&O Cruises guests flying with Norse Atlantic Airways will have the choice of two cabin options, Economy and Norse Premium, providing exceptional comfort and service throughout their journey.

A checked in luggage allowance of x1 23kg in economy and x1 28kg in Norse Premium Class is included as well as10kg of hand baggage and a small carry on bag in all cabins.

Seat back In-flight entertainment is available across all cabins with amenity kits in Norse Premium. Customers will be able to enjoy a complimentary drinks service pre-meal, as well as with the main meal, and a complimentary bottle of water.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We are thrilled to partner with P&O Cruises for the winter 2024-25 fly cruises to the Caribbean.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences to our customers.

“Our modern aircraft and class leading product will provide passengers with a memorable and comfortable journey from the moment they step on board.

“We look forward to welcoming P&O passengers throughout the season ahead and contributing to the success of their Caribbean vacation.”

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “I am delighted that we will have Norse Atlantic Airways as one of our airline partners offering flights to our Caribbean cruise holidays this winter.

“This partnership allows us to offer a bespoke in-flight experience that mirrors the consistently high standards our guests expect from a holiday with P&O Cruises.

“Together, we are committed to providing a seamless and exceptional journey, taking our guests to their dream Caribbean holiday with the ease and comfort they expect.”

P&O Cruises customers in the Norse Economy cabin will experience spacious seating, complimentary meals, and a selection of entertainment options, ensuring a relaxing and enjoyable flight experience.