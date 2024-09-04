Norse Atlantic Airways has launched its ‘September sale’ with promotional fares between London Gatwick and destinations in the United States and South Africa.

Norse Atlantic has launched a global sale for travel between October 1 through to June 15, 2025.

Going forward all economy light bookings will now also include a 10kg carry-on bag in addition to the personal under seat item, offering customers even greater value and convenience than before.

The included carry-on bag policy only applies to bookings made from Monday (September 2) and directly on the flynorse.com website, irrespective of whether the ticket was purchased as part of the sale.

For bookings made via third party different rules may apply.

These are the promotional fares in Economy Light from London Gatwick:

London Gatwick to New York JFK – from £259 return including taxes

London Gatwick to Miami – from £275 return including taxes

London Gatwick to Orlando – from £275 return including taxes

London Gatwick to Los Angeles – from £275 return including taxes

London Gatwick to Las Vegas – from £299 return including taxes

London Gatwick to Cape Town – from £329 return including taxes

The Norse Atlantic Airways sale starts today (September 4) and ends September 12, unless sold out prior. Some periods may be subject to blackout restrictions.

This promotion is subject to availability, it may not be available on every flight. This promotion is only available for bookings made on selected routes and does not apply to connecting flights.

Bård Nordhagen, Norse Atlantic Airways’ chief commercial officer, said: “We’re excited to launch our September global flight sale, offering travellers the chance to explore the world at exceptional fares.

“And to make your journey even better, we’re pleased to announce that all Economy Light tickets now come with a 10kg cabin bag included, at no extra cost.

“At Norse Atlantic Airways, we’re always looking for ways to enhance your travel experience, and this sale is the perfect opportunity to plan your next adventure.”

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience.

Norse’s Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them.

Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

For more information and to book visit the Norse Atlantic Airways website www.flynorse.com.