London Gatwick: Strikes by hold baggage screeners at airport called off after improved pay deal

Strikes by hold baggage screeners at Gatwick airport have been called off after the workers voted to accept an improved pay deal.

The workers, employed by ICTS, will receive a seven per cent pay rise back paid to April 2025.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is trade unionism in action: By being prepared to strike, ICTS workers at Gatwick won a seven per cent pay rise. Once again, Unite’s laser focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions is putting money in our members’ pockets.”

In addition to an increase in the hourly rate, Good Friday, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day will now all be paid at double time, backdated to April 2025.

As part of the deal, parking subsidy rates have increased from 25 per cent to 40 per cent. Death in service benefits have also increased from £10,000 to £15,000 for those with more than one year’s service but less than five and from £20,000 to £30,000 for those with more than five years.

Unite regional officer Ben Davis said: “Well done to Unite’s reps and members at ICTS who stood together and won. Those wanting better wages and working lives should join Unite and get their colleagues to join too. There is power in a union.”

Strikes scheduled from 29 August to 2 September will now not take place.