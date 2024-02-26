London Gatwick supports local employment as 350 jobseekers attend jobs fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Employers from brands such as Wizz Air, SSP and JD Wetherspoons spoke to prospective candidates at the jobs fair about roles in hospitality, baggage handling and security on 15 February at Croydon College. Other jobs on offer included cabin crew, sales and administration.

More than 350 people attended the event with almost 200 progressing to the next stage of the application process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A diverse and skilled pipeline of local talent is critical to a healthy labour market and London Gatwick’s future growth. The event is one of several, as part of London Gatwick’s Employment, Skills and Business Strategy, which shapes the future direction of the airport’s work in developing opportunities for the region.

Employers from brands such as Wizz Air, SSP and JD Wetherspoons spoke to prospective candidates at the jobs fair about roles in hospitality, baggage handling and security on 15 February at Croydon College. Picture: London Gatwick

Similarly, under London Gatwick’s sustainability policy, known as our ‘Decade of Change’, the airport aims to contribute to local and regional workforce skills partnerships and initiatives.

Barry Cullen, Employment and Skills Lead, London Gatwick said: “Our vision is to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey, and everyone who works at Gatwick is integral to making that happen.

“As the UK’s second largest airport, London Gatwick is home to more than 400 organisations, employing around 25,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we look to grow the airport through our Northern Runway Project, we are thrilled to continue to offer a wide range of job opportunities and career choices for the region.

“London Gatwick is a fascinating place to work, whatever your role, there is a real sense of community, teamwork and togetherness and that’s a big part of what makes us so successful.”

London Gatwick has also launched a recruitment portal for partners who are recruiting across the airport. Housing all vacancies at Gatwick under one roof means prospective employees can explore the breadth of available opportunities and brands can ensure they have strong teams, so passengers have the best experience.

Earlier in February an event in partnership with Croydon Works was held to promote roles in food and beverage at London Gatwick, with three on the spot job offers made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next jobs fair will take place on 12 March at London Gatwick’s STEM Centre where 18 employers from across the airport campus will attend with hundreds of live vacancies on offer. For more information visit the recruitment portal or email [email protected].