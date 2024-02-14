Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In line with London Gatwick’s vision – to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey – the two new stores will provide passengers with an increased choice and scope to personalise their experience.

TAG Heuer will welcome clients to explore the range of men’s and women’s luxury timepieces, showcasing the world-renowned Swiss watchmaking expertise from the brand known for its passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TUDOR aims to reach a wider audience and share its passion for exceptional timepieces with travellers from around the world. With its elegant and contemporary design, the showroom reflects the essence of TUDOR's commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless style.

TAG Heuer will welcome clients to explore the range of men’s and women’s luxury timepieces, showcasing the world-renowned Swiss watchmaking expertise from the brand known for its passion. Pictures contributed

TAG Heuer and TUDOR can be found in the South Terminal, both after security. The stores will be the first new retail operators to open at London Gatwick this year, with more in the pipeline over coming months.

Black Sheep Coffee opened in the South Terminal in January, while a range of other food and beverage outlets, including Krispy Kreme, Giraffe World Kitchen and Brewdog, have all started trading at London Gatwick in recent months.

Rachel Bulford, retail director, London Gatwick said: “Having world-renowned brands such as TAG Heuer and TUDOR opening stores at London Gatwick is fantastic news for the airport and our passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two stores are premium names which we expect to be very popular with passengers and might just add the perfect touch to a dream holiday.”

TUDOR aims to reach a wider audience and share its passion for exceptional timepieces with travellers from around the world

Rob Diver, managing director of TAG Heuer UK and Ireland said: “This is an exciting time for TAG Heuer as we continue to grow our bricks and mortar presence in the UK with our valued partner Watches of Switzerland.

“With this new boutique at London Gatwick’s South Terminal, we look forward to bringing to the fore a new TAG Heuer experience in travel retail, with a team who can share their expertise with clients in the search of their next timepiece.”