London Gatwick to enhance opportunities for local and regional businesses through new procurement initiative

Businesses within London Gatwick’s local region are set to be boosted through a new partnership between the airport and Crawley-based company, mnAi.

Gatwick has partnered with data, insight and analytics platform mnAi – whose headquarters are at The Beehive in City Place, Crawley – to improve understanding of companies within the local and regional supply chain and the services they can provide, through use of a new AI tool.

The platform will enable London Gatwick to identify locally-based businesses from which they can request proposals and quotes for a range of key projects, as well as supplying goods and services.

The new partnership with mnAi – which also has a base in Edinburgh - is in line with London Gatwick’s procurement policy, which states all procurement-led requests for proposals and quotes (RFPs) will include a minimum of one local or regional supplier, where suitable businesses exist.

Ricky Cowan - MD at mnAI - (left) and Richard Lennard - economic partnerships manager at London Gatwick - (right), along with a selection of local companies London Gatwick currently works with. Picture contributed

Local/regional is defined as one of the 12 postcodes set out in the airport’s second Decade of Change – its sustainability policy which looks ahead to 2030 and sets out Gatwick’s goals on the transition to Net Zero, as well as being a partner and advocate for a thriving and resilient economy.

Richard Lennard, economic partnerships manager, London Gatwick said: “As we continue our second Decade of Change, it is vital we increase our understanding of the impact our procurement decisions have on the local economy.

“I am pleased to be working with mnAi to gain greater insight into our local, regional and UK supply chain. This increased transparency will allow Gatwick to seek out and actively include suitable businesses in our RFPs for new opportunities.”

John Cushing, CEO and founder, mnAi said: “Our partnership with London Gatwick is an alliance that marries innovation with scale. It signifies a collaborative step forward for both mnAi and Gatwick, and is a milestone for the local economy. Our shared vision encompasses far more than just local progress; this is a blueprint for what can be achieved nationally."

Ricky Cowan, managing director, mnAi said: “This collaboration promises immense potential in the aviation sector. The work London Gatwick is doing by leveraging mnAi's extensive data sets is simply the tip of the iceberg.

“Our data spans a remarkable range, both in depth and breadth, providing unparalleled insights and actionable intelligence. Given the scale at which we can operate, we're confident this alliance will unlock unprecedented opportunities not just for Gatwick, but for the industry as a whole.”

London Gatwick is investing in its long-term future and its planning application to bring the airport’s Northern Runway into regular use has recently been accepted for detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

This low-impact plan will improve resilience, reduce delays, and provide a significant boost to the national and regional economy by supporting trade, tourism and new jobs.