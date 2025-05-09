London Gatwick: Uganda Airlines launching direct flights from Gatwick creating a major new opportunity for UK travel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Uganda Airlines has announced the launch of a new non-stop service between London Gatwick and Entebbe International Airport, starting May 18.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating four times per week, this direct route opens up significant opportunities for UK travel agents and tour operators to promote Uganda as a fast-growing, experience-led destination.

This new service is designed to capitalise on growing consumer interest in authentic, sustainable travel. Uganda offers a compelling combination of world-class wildlife experiences, cultural richness, and untapped adventure tourism potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Direct connectivity is a game-changer for Uganda’s inbound tourism,” said Jenifer Bamuturaki, CEO of Uganda Airlines. “We are delighted to be partnering with the UK travel trade to deliver seamless access to one of Africa’s best-kept secrets.

Uganda Airlines is launching flights from London Gatwick

"From gorilla trekking in Bwindi to big game safaris and lake adventures, Uganda is ready to welcome your clients.”

Flights will operate on a state-of-the-art Airbus A330-800neo, offering business (20 seats), premium economy (28 seats)and economy (210 seats) class cabins tailored for comfort on long-haul journeys.

Travellers will benefit from convenient departure and arrival times, which include day and night flights that provide seamless onward connections to 14 destinations throughout sub-Sharan Africa. Fares start from a competitive £553 with a generous baggage allowance and the signature service of Uganda’s national carrier.