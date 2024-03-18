London Gatwick welcomes experienced aviation leader as new Chief Operating Officer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark joins London Gatwick having served as the COO of AGS Airports, the owners of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, where he was in post for more than three years.

He brings more than two decades worth of highly relevant technical and professional experience; having led security, technical, infrastructure and airport terminal departments.

As COO Mark will play a critical leadership role at London Gatwick, focussing on delivering the safe, efficient and smooth running of day-to-day airport operations.

Mark Johnston joins as an experienced leader in aviation and will focus on delivering the safe, efficient and smooth running of day-to-day airport operations. Picture: London Gatwick

Mark will drive the delivery of key strategic projects such as the roll out of next generation security and aerodrome performance. He will also oversee key departments including passenger operations, security and aerodrome.

Before working at AGS, Mark joined Glasgow Airport in 2004 after various roles working in the global semiconductor industry. He then went on to hold various positions within Glasgow Airport, including the Operations Director, before being appointed Managing Director in May 2018. Mark was appointed Chief Operating Officer of AGS Airports in November 2020.

On his first day in the role, Mark Johnston said: “I am thrilled to be joining the UK’s second busiest airport where we operate the world’s most efficient runway.

“London Gatwick has exceptional people who work hard every day to deliver a personalised experience, that is easy and efficient for all.

“It is an incredibly exciting time to be joining London Gatwick and I am thoroughly looking forward to getting started and meeting all the team.”

Stewart Wingate, CEO, London Gatwick, said: “Mark will join London Gatwick with a wealth of experience and a proven track record as a COO. He is ideally placed to oversee the airports operations, strategic partnerships and ensuring a great Gatwick experience for passengers.

“As we continue to grow, our vision is to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey, and we are thrilled to have Mark join us at such an exciting time for the airport.

“I’d like to thank John Higgins for stepping into the role of interim Chief Operating Officer for the last 15 months and leading the operation at an extremely busy time.”

Mark will take over from John Higgins, who stepped in as interim Chief Operating Officer in January 2023 in addition to his role of Business Improvement Director at the airport.