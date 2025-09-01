London Gatwick welcomes new chief executive

By Matt Pole
Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:40 BST
London Gatwick has welcomed its new chief executive.

Pierre-Hugues Schmit joins the airport from his previous role as chief commercial and operational officer at VINCI Airports, he was also a non-executive director on the London Gatwick Board.

In this role, he oversaw operations across the entire VINCI Airports portfolio, which comprises 70 airports in 14 countries and serves more than 300 million passengers, managing a wide range of activities from airport operations to air service development and cargo.

Pierre-Hugues joins London Gatwick just weeks ahead of a Government decision on its Northern Runway planning application.

London Gatwick has welcomed its new chief executive, Pierre-Hugues Schmit. Picture contributed

If approved, routine use of the Northern Runway will unlock 14,000 new jobs and an additional £1bn in economic benefits every year.

A final decision is expected by October 27.

Pierre-Hugues Schmit, chief executive, London Gatwick said: “London Gatwick is the UK’s second busiest airport and plays a vital role enabling trade, tourism and economic growth both regionally and across the country.

“This is an exciting time to join, with more airlines than ever before using the airport and a final decision from the Government on our Northern Runway planning application just weeks away.

“Our teams work extremely hard every day to ensure we provide an efficient, enjoyable and accessible experience for passengers.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone to keep improving the service we provide and realising the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

Pierre-Hugues succeeds Stewart Wingate, who also begins his new position as managing director, UK Airports, a newly-created role by VINCI Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

