Joining London Gatwick’s executive team, Belén will lead on compliance and regulation and be responsible for the airport’s legal department, supporting across the business including key projects such as the ongoing application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use.

Belén arrives at London Gatwick from Cambodia Airports – part of the VINCI Airports network - where, as head of legal and company secretary, she oversaw all legal functions surrounding airport operations, regulatory and compliance.

Prior to her time at Cambodia Airports, Belén served as general counsel and company secretary for the international airport’s concessionaire in Santiago de Chile – also part of the VINCI Airports network - where she played a pivotal role in the airport's operational commencement and its major infrastructural expansions.

Experienced lawyer Belén Llamas has this week joined London Gatwick as the airport’s new general counsel and company secretary. Picture contributed

Belén has more than a decade of experience serving as general and in-house counsel, with earlier experiences also including roles at VINCI Concessions and Crédit Industriel et Commercial in Paris.

Belén Llamas, general counsel and company secretary, London Gatwick said: “It is an incredibly exciting experience to join London Gatwick at such a pivotal moment.

“I am looking forward to being part of the leadership team and supporting the organisation. I am keen to work closely with every team to achieve our shared goals and uphold our values of prioritising the safety and security of our passengers, colleagues, and processes.”

Stewart Wingate, CEO, London Gatwick said: “As we seek to grow as a business, it is critical that we do so responsibly. Safety and security underpin everything we do at London Gatwick, including how we behave, the ethics we follow and our compliance to the rules we set. Belén’s position is central to all of this, and her expertise will be crucial in helping us to navigate through the complex legal and regulatory environment we work within.”