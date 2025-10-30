London Gatwick welcomes new service to African capital

London Gatwick is strengthening its position as a key gateway to Africa with a new direct service to a major capital city.

The route to Abuja, Nigeria, which took off on Tuesday, October 28, marks Air Peace’s second connection from London Gatwick, joining its daily Lagos service which began in March 2024.

The airline will now fly to Abuja three times a week from London Gatwick’s South Terminal, offering seamless access for business and leisure travellers.

This expansion comes as London Gatwick celebrates a record-breaking summer for African travel.

London Gatwick is strengthening its position as a key gateway to Africa with a new direct service to Abuja, Nigeria, operated by Air Peace.

In Q3 alone, more than 670,000 passengers flew to 20 destinations across the continent, with a 9% increase on 2024 numbers and more than 96% growth compared with 2019.

With Abuja now added to the departure boards, London Gatwick passengers can connect directly to 21 African destinations, including Nairobi, Entebbe and Addis Ababa, reinforcing the airport’s growing role in supporting international trade, tourism and diaspora travel.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Gatwick said: “Air Peace’s growing presence at London Gatwick demonstrates not only the success of its popular Lagos service, but also the airline’s commitment to meeting demand for greater connectivity between London and Africa.

“This new service will be a huge benefit to the vast Nigerian diaspora across London and the South East, alongside passengers travelling to West Africa for business and leisure.”

Air Peace will now fly from London Gatwick to Abuja three times per week. Picture contributed

Nowel Ngala, chief commercial officer, Air Peace said: “We’re incredibly proud to expand our UK operations with the launch of the Abuja service from London Gatwick.

“This milestone reinforces Air Peace’s commitment to deepening Nigeria–UK connectivity while advancing our vision of seamless air travel between Africa and the rest of the world.

“Beyond offering non-stop flights to Nigeria, passengers enjoy convenient multi-city connections within Nigeria on a single ticket, generous baggage allowance and competitive fares complemented by warm Nigerian hospitality and intercontinental cuisine.

“This new route will further strengthen trade, tourism and cultural ties between both nations and provide the Nigerian diaspora with even greater access to home.”