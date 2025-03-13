Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.

Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The new route adds to Wizz Air’s existing service from the UK to Wrocław, giving travellers from the UK additional opportunities to explore the historical city or visit their families and friends.

The new route will fly from June 17, 2025, with fares starting from £26.99. Tickets are available to purchase at wizzair.com or on Wizz Air's mobile app.

Wrocław is Poland’s fourth-largest city, and has also been ranked as top mid-sized city in Europe.

According to fDi's European Cities and Regions of the Future 2024, in the mid-sized cities category, Poland’s Wrocław made a statement as it clinched the first place ahead of Switzerland’s Zürich – last year’s winner – and Vilnius in Lithuania.

Situated on the Odra River, Wrocław is spread across 12 islands, with 130 bridges, riverside parks and has plenty of Gothic architecture to explore.

For tourists visiting the city, the town square – Rynek – is the top destination to visit, alongside “Cathedral Island” and the National Museum, which both offer insight into Polish history.

Gnomes are also spread across the Old Town for tourists and locals alike to try and locate, adding a unique charm to this city.

Wrocław is a great option for UK travellers looking for an alternative city break this summer – whether that be part of a wider trip to visit family or a short escape with friends.

The city is also just a short trip away from Dresden, Prague or Kraków, so is the perfect place for travellers looking to embark on a European city tour.

Olivia Harangozó, corporate communications manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are excited to announce this new route from London Gatwick to Wrocław, making it easier for travellers to visit this historic city while also connecting families between the UK and Poland.

“Wrocław is one of Eastern Europe’s hidden gems, so we are delighted to offer more travel options to reach this beautiful city.”

Jennifer Newman, airlines relations manager, London Gatwick said: "We are delighted to welcome Wizz Air's service connecting London Gatwick with Wrocław.

“The route will provide fantastic connectivity for passengers looking for a great city break, or to visit family and friends, and adds to London Gatwick's impressive network across Europe and beyond."