Long queues for hot cross buns from certain Brighton bakery

The photos from Daniel Moon (@dmoonuk) show lots of people lining up to get the Easter favourite from Raven’s Bakery in Ditchling Road this Good Friday (April 15).
The bakery sells thousands of hot cross buns every year with customers waiting patiently for more than an hour to get their hands on them.
It has been open since 7.30am this morning with a queue of around 75 people and more joining by the minute, Daniel said.
He said one lady was taking her buns back to Wales while another was getting ready to hand them out to friends in Worthing.
Read more: