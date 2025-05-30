Long-serving London Gatwick chief executive lands news role as successor is announced

Following a very successful 15 years as chief executive of London Gatwick, Stewart Wingate has been appointed as managing director, UK Airports, a newly created role by VINCI Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

In this role, Stewart will oversee the future development and strategic direction of London Gatwick, Edinburgh Airport and Belfast International, with the chief executives of these three airports reporting into him.

Stewart will continue to jointly report into both VINCI and GIP in relation to London Gatwick and Edinburgh Airport.

Pierre-Hugues Schmit, currently chief commercial and operational officer at VINCI Airports and a non-executive director on the London Gatwick Board, will succeed Stewart as chief executive of London Gatwick.

Both appointments are effective September 1, 2025 with Pierre-Hugues and Stewart working together over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and president of VINCI Airports and Michael McGhee, deputy chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) said: “Stewart is one of the most experienced aviation executives in Europe and on behalf of the board we would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution to London Gatwick.

“During his tenure, passenger numbers have climbed from 30 million in 2009 to more than 43 million, fuelled by significant growth in long-haul routes and strong airline relationships.

“He has also overseen major transformations in areas including runway and airfield operations and security and embedded sustainability at the heart of airport operations.

“His broad expertise and strong track record make him an ideal choice for the newly created role of managing director for the UK as we look to maximise the opportunities across our UK portfolio.

“We would also like to thank Pierre-Hugues Schmit for his significant contribution to the development and performance of VINCI Airports as chief commercial and operations officer for the past seven years.

“Thanks to his extensive experience in the aviation sector and as a Board member for London Gatwick, Pierre-Hugues is well-placed to deliver on the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead for London Gatwick.

“We wish both of them much success in their new roles.“

Stewart Wingate, chief executive, London Gatwick said: “It’s been a privilege to lead the London Gatwick team for over 15 years through a number of very exciting projects such as the seven-year planning process to bring our Northern Runway into routine use and more challenging periods such as the Covid pandemic.

“I have also been fortunate to have had the opportunity to engage with a broad range of local stakeholders as we have shaped and delivered our plans.

"The airport is in a strong financial and operational position with more airlines than ever before serving our passengers.

“I am delighted to be handing over to Pierre-Hugues and look forward to continuing to be involved with London Gatwick and working with the teams from Edinburgh and Belfast in my new role.”

Pierre-Hugues Schmit, chief commercial and operational officer at VINCI Airports said: “London Gatwick plays a vital role in the UK, by providing seamless access to both global and domestic markets and delivering substantial trade and economic benefits in the South East and beyond.

“I’m excited to be joining London Gatwick as chief executive to lead the airport through the next stage of its growth journey.”