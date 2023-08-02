LoveLocalJobs.com and ICP Search tackle skills shortage with Wired Sussex

The critical skills shortage in the tech, digital and creative sectors will be addressed after the award-winning Sussex jobs board LoveLocalJobs.com and global talent consultancy ICP Search joined forces with leading non-profit membership organisation Wired Sussex.

The critical skills shortage in the tech, digital and creative sectors will be addressed after the award-winning Sussex jobs board LoveLocalJobs.com and global talent consultancy ICP Search joined forces with leading non-profit membership organisation Wired Sussex.

Tech, digital and creative industries are worth £1bn to the local economy but face an ongoing shortage of the skilled talent necessary to help them expand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To overcome this challenge LoveLocalJobs.com and ICP Search will be working in close partnership with Wired Sussex, combining their expertise to help tech, digital and creative organisations in Sussex scale and gain access to incredible talent.

Iain Mckenna CEO Wired Sussex and Gary Peters CEO of ICP Search and Founder of LoveLocalJobs.com

Gary Peters, CEO of ICP Search and Founder of LoveLocalJobs.com, added: "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Wired Sussex on this important initiative.

“By combining our expertise, networks and resources, we believe we can make a significant impact on the skills shortage issue in the tech, digital, and creative sectors."

Together the organisations will make job vacancies easier to find, make leading employers from the tech, digital and creative sectors more visible and will combine forces to reach as many qualified candidates as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By streamlining the recruitment process and promoting vacancies together, this initiative will create a more robust talent pipeline for the tech, digital, and creative industries.

It will also address issues such as skills development, talent retention and diversity and inclusion within the industry.

Iain Mckenna, CEO of Wired Sussex, said: "I've been CEO for almost six months now and in that time the most common discussion I've heard amongst our members is their collective challenge in finding the right talent to grow their businesses.

“As the voice for tech, digital and media businesses on a local, regional and national Government level, Wired Sussex is committed to supporting the growth and competitiveness of our industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe this partnership represents a major step forward in achieving our goal and we are excited to work hand in hand with LoveLocalJobs.com and ICP Search to create meaningful opportunities for job seekers and employers alike."