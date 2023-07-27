Low-cost Spanish airline offers direct flights from London Gatwick to popular destination in France

Volotea, one of the fastest-growing independent airlines in Europe, launches its first regular route to the United Kingdom.

Starting from November 9, the airline will operate direct flights between London Gatwick and Strasbourg, offering travellers a convenient and affordable option to explore the Alsace region of France.

With over a decade of experience in the aviation industry, Volotea has firmly established itself as a leading airline, successfully transporting over 50 million passengers to date.

The carrier’s latest UK-France connection further expands its extensive network, operating over 400 routes across more than 100 airports.

Picture by PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images

The Barcelona-based airline will offer over 50 flights and a capacity exceeding 9,000 seats on the route for the 2023 winter period, with plans to expand this offer into the summer of 2024.

The new connection, operating at a frequency of two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays, allows passengers travelling from London Gatwick to conveniently experience Strasbourg's historical charm and cultural riches over a long weekend.

Gabriel Schmilovich, chief strategy officer, Volotea said: “At Volotea, we are committed to opening new routes that provide convenient travel options at competitive prices for our valued customers.

“We are particularly excited about this route as it marks our first regular connection to the UK, and we are proud to have London Gatwick as our partner on this journey.

“We are confident this new route will meet customer demands and serve as a stepping stone for potential future connections to Britain.”

Stephanie Wear, VP aviation development, London Gatwick added: “We are honoured Volotea has chosen London Gatwick for its first UK service.

“The airline will offer great value flights to Strasbourg – among Europe’s most beautiful cities – providing passengers across London and the South East with a fantastic new connection from London Gatwick.”

