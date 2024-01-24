Loyal customer launches new look Peacehaven opticians
The new larger store features the latest digital eye examination equipment, including an OCT (optical coherence tomography) scanner and an additional testing room. Customers can also choose from an updated range of frames, including a larger selection of the latest designer names.
Branch manager Susan Wickens said: “We have invested in the store and wanted to mark its upgrade and relocation in style. Deborah has entrusted her eye care to us for more 24 years. She is outgoing and always smiling when she visits us, which is much appreciated.
“As a Councillor Deborah is an active advocate for Peacehaven and as a family business we share her passion for the community. Scrivens has been providing eyesight and hearing care on high streets up and down the country for 85 years and we are delighted to be the latest branch to enjoy a significant investment that allows us to provide the very best service to local people.”
Deborah, who lives locally and is a Town Councillor for Peacehaven West Ward, was honoured to be asked to reveal the store’s new look. “I feel very privileged to have been chosen to open the new branch officially. It was a lovely occasion, and I enjoyed every minute.
“I’ve been going to Scrivens for a long time for my eye and hearing care. I know the team personally and have always received excellent customer service.
“It’s wonderful that Scrivens has invested in the new, bigger Peacehaven branch. The store looks fabulous, and the new range of frames is outstanding. It’s an impactful addition to our town, and I’m sure the branch will go from strength to strength, especially thanks to the kind and friendly in-store team!”
Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938. It has 169 high-street stores in towns and cities across England and Wales, with 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.scrivens.com