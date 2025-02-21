LURY Restaurant - new contemporary eatery opens up in Hastings

Lury is the new restaurant from Jack Lury opening in Spring 2025, located in Hastings new town, a stone’s throw from the seafront. Seating 15 guests a night, the restaurant serves contemporary food with a nod to Sri Lanka through a set menu comprising 10 dishes.

Lury delivers a unique approach to creative, ingredient-led cooking, drawing on Jack’s British and Burgher heritage. The Burghers of Sri Lanka developed their own culinary style combining their European ancestry with the ingredients of Sri Lanka. Drawing on this British, European and Sri Lankan heritage our kitchen serves a unique tasting menu inspired by ingredients, memory and culture.

The restaurant's 10 course menu includes dishes such as a deep fried string hopper with avocado, lardo and coconut sambol; Turmeric gnocchi with alliums; and toasted coffee marshmallow with caramelised white chocolate mousse and pickled plums.

Working closely with local producers and artisans, the restaurant sources the best ingredients available and combines them with both classical and modern techniques. To complement the culinary offerings, Lury boasts a thoughtfully curated wine list to enhance the dining experience, highlighting local English Sparkling wines and cocktails utilising Sri Lankan spirits.

Turmeric Gnocchi with alliums

Behind the restaurant are husband and wife Jack Lury and Issy Cianchi who together have designed, built and marketed the restaurant into existence from its beginnings as a meal delivery kit in covid through to residencies throughout London and now to its permanent premises in Hastings.

The restaurant is located at 8 Cambridge Road, Hastings, TN34 1DJ

Lury opens on the 19th of March 2025 with dinner bookings available Wednesday - Saturday.