Luxury East Sussex hotel gets highly commended accolade in Wedding Industry Awards

Hand Picked Hotels said this comes after the hotel won the title of best regional hotel wedding venue in the South East last November.

Hand Picked Hotels’ CEO, Ignace Bowens, said: “What an incredible achievement for the team at Buxted Park Hotel. The Wedding Inustry Awards are a true celebration of the UK’s wedding industry, and I’m thrilled that Buxted has been recognised as one of the country’s leading wedding venues against some incredibly tough competition. This success is testament to the wonderful team working to create the perfect wedding experience for all those involved, down to every last detail.”