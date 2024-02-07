BREAKING

Luxury East Sussex hotel gets highly commended accolade in Wedding Industry Awards

Buxted Park Hotel in Uckfield has achieved a highly commended accolade in the 2024 Wedding Industry Awards’ best hotel wedding venue category.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:18 GMT
Hand Picked Hotels said this comes after the hotel won the title of best regional hotel wedding venue in the South East last November.

Hand Picked Hotels’ CEO, Ignace Bowens, said: “What an incredible achievement for the team at Buxted Park Hotel. The Wedding Inustry Awards are a true celebration of the UK’s wedding industry, and I’m thrilled that Buxted has been recognised as one of the country’s leading wedding venues against some incredibly tough competition. This success is testament to the wonderful team working to create the perfect wedding experience for all those involved, down to every last detail.”

Buxted Park Hotel offers an 18th century Palladian mansion house with a Victorian orangery and romantic period room. It is set in 312 acres of parkland and has hosted distinguished guests including Winston Churchill and Marlon Brando.

