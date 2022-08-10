Luxury fashion and homeware shop to open in Horsham town centre

A luxury fashion and homeware brand is set to open a new shop on a prime site in Horsham town centre.

By Sarah Page
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 1:25 pm

Oliver Bonas – which has branches across the country including in Guildford, Reigate and Brighton – is to move into premises in West Street.

It is taking over a site previously occupied by Closs and Hamblin which has now moved across the street near the entrance to Swan Walk shopping centre.

Oliver Bonas is famed for selling fashion, homeware, jewellery, furniture and gifts, and has been granted planning permission by Horsham District Council for new signage and improvements to the front of the West Street store.

The new shop will be sited at the former premises of Closs and Hamblin in West Street, Horsham

As well as stores in nearby towns, Oliver Bonas has several branches all over London, as well as across the country, and in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Its new site in Horsham’s West Street was most recently used as a pop-up shop for local small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Oliver Bonas has stores across the country including at Guildford and Reigate
