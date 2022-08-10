Luxury fashion and homeware shop to open in Horsham town centre

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Bonas – which has branches across the country including in Guildford, Reigate and Brighton – is to move into premises in West Street.

It is taking over a site previously occupied by Closs and Hamblin which has now moved across the street near the entrance to Swan Walk shopping centre.

Oliver Bonas is famed for selling fashion, homeware, jewellery, furniture and gifts, and has been granted planning permission by Horsham District Council for new signage and improvements to the front of the West Street store.

The new shop will be sited at the former premises of Closs and Hamblin in West Street, Horsham

As well as stores in nearby towns, Oliver Bonas has several branches all over London, as well as across the country, and in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Its new site in Horsham’s West Street was most recently used as a pop-up shop for local small businesses and entrepreneurs.