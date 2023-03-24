Edit Account-Sign Out
Mad Dog Coffee Company named as finalist for Sussex Start-up of the Year at National Start-up Awards

Crawley-based Mad Dog Coffee Company is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist for the "Sussex Start-up of the Year" award at the upcoming National Start-up Awards.

By Russ BullenContributor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:50 GMT

The awards ceremony, which will be held on June 1, 2023, recognises outstanding achievements among UK start-ups, and this year, Mad Dog Coffee Company will be in the running for one of the most coveted awards.

Mad Dog Coffee Company has been recognised for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the coffee industry. The company's dedication to quality coffee and responsible business practices has garnered attention from both industry leaders and customers alike. Its delicious range ethically sourced coffee blends and eco-friendly packaging solutions have established the company as a strong contender in the highly competitive coffee market.

"We are thrilled to be named a finalist for the 'Sussex Start-up of the Year' award," said Russ, the founder of Mad Dog Coffee Company. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and effort put forth by our team to provide high-quality, ethically-sourced coffee to our customers. We are committed to making positive changes in the world through our business practices, and this award nomination only strengthens our resolve."

Established in 2022, Mad Dog Coffee Company has quickly become known for its unique blends of coffee, including its signature "Bow-Wow" featuring notes of chocolate and hazelnut. The company has also been praised for its dedication to social responsibility, with it’s social responsibility program, "Coffee with a Cause," donates a portion of each sale to charitable to animal rescue centres and the homeless every month.

"We believe that businesses have a responsibility to create a positive impact in the world," explained Russ. "At Mad Dog Coffee Company, we are committed to supporting important charities and causes. This award nomination is a recognition of our efforts to make a difference and inspire others in the industry to follow suit."

The National Start-up Awards celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurial businesses from across the UK. The awards recognise the contribution of individuals and companies to the continued growth and success of the UK economy. With a focus on innovation and creativity, the awards showcase the very best of UK start-ups across a range of industries.

Mad Dog Coffee Company's nomination for the "Sussex Start-up of the Year" award at the National Start-up Awards is a significant achievement for the young company. The recognition not only highlights the company's hard work and dedication but also shows the impact that its business practices are having on the industry.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far, and we are excited about the future of our business," said Russ. "Being recognised as a finalist for the 'Sussex Start-up of the Year' award has given us a boost of confidence to continue pushing ourselves to new heights. We look forward to seeing what the future holds and continuing to make a positive impact in the world through our coffee and our commitment to social responsibility."

The National Start-up Awards will take place on June 1, 2023, with winners being announced in various categories, including "Sussex Start-up of the Year." Mad Dog Coffee Company is proud to join other innovative businesses from across the country in celebrating the achievements of UK start-ups

