Major Canadian airline announces direct route from province capital to London Gatwick Airport

Major Canadian airline WestJet was joined by political leaders, business community members and key stakeholders to celebrate the announcement of the airline's highly anticipated restart of transatlantic service between St. John's and London

Servicing the province for six months out of the year, guests will gain direct access to London's Gatwick Airport three times weekly between May 2024 and October 2024, creating new opportunities for St. John's business, leisure, cargo and tourism economies to thrive.

WestJet vice-president of external affairs Andrew Gibbons said: “In service of our valued Atlantic communities, partners and guests, the WestJet Group is proud to close the critical gap in air accessibility for the province by providing non-stop connectivity to one of Europe's most popular travel hubs.

"Today's announcement reaffirms our commitment to the city of St. John's and the surrounding region, as we deliver on our promise to bolster leisure travel and two-way tourism options in Eastern Canada.”

Andrew Gibbons, WestJet vice-president of external affairs, stands alongside key community stakeholders. Picture courtesy of CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, said: "London's calling and we're on our way! We have worked hard to re-establish a direct connection to Europe, and Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes the wide-reaching benefits – from our highly lucrative tourism industry to our business and trade markets.

“I extend my appreciation to WestJet for seeing the potential that exists in our province and the St. John's International Airport Authority for its dedicated air service development efforts. I look forward to seeing this route succeed.”

Dennis Hogan, chief executive officer at St. John's International Airport Authority, added: “Re-establishing non-stop transatlantic service from St. John's has been a strategic priority for the St. John's International Airport Authority.

“This St. John's to London-Gatwick route marks a significant air access milestone and demonstrates our commitment to providing passengers with convenient access to key destinations.

“We look forward to continuing our valued relationship with WestJet, and sincerely appreciate the commitment to address opportunities within our market.”