A major high street retailer is set to open a new store in Bexhill.

Fashion retailer Peacocks is currently advertising for a store manager to run its new branch, which is expected to be based at the former M&Co shop in Devonshire Road in the town centre.

The advert, which appears online at simplyhired.co.uk, says: “Here at Peacocks we have a fantastic opportunity for a store manager based in our new store in Bexhill. If you would like to be part of a forward-thinking business and have a job with excellent career prospects, we would love to hear from you.

“As store manager we are looking for a well-rounded and commercial ‘retail manager’ who is proactive in their approach and can work using their own initiative, fashion retail experience desirable however not essential as full training provided. The ideal candidate will have previous experience either in management or supervision of personnel within a retail outlet.”

M&Co’s store in Devonshire Road was one of a number of branches that shut its doors in April this year after the fashion chain went into administration just before Christmas last year.

M&Co, which was first set up in 1834 as a pawnbrokers in Paisley, Scotland, before becoming a clothes retailer in the 1950s, had a presence in Bexhill for more than 20 years.

In April this year, Peacocks was reported in the national press as saying it was ‘looking to open new stores in 20 former M&Co sites’.

Peacocks has been approached for comment on when the new Bexhill store is expected to open.

We will have more on this story as we get it.

1 . M&Co in Bexhill pictured during its closing down sale M&Co in Bexhill pictured during its closing down sale Photo: staff

2 . IMG_1673.JPG The former M&Co site in Bexhill Photo: Staff

3 . IMG_1672.JPG The former M&Co site in Bexhill Photo: Staff

4 . IMG_1675.JPG The former M&Co site in Bexhill Photo: Staff