The Chichester branch of Wildwood restaurants permanently closed its doors today [April 9].

In an email sent to customers, a statement read: “With a heavy heart, we must inform you that our Chichester branch is closing on Tuesday 9th April 2024.

“We have taken the difficult decision to permanently close our doors.

Wildwood in Chichester closed its doors permanently today [April 9]. Picture courtesy of Google

“We hope to be able to see you in one of our other branches.”

The closure of the Chichester branch does not affect Wildwood’s other restaurant in Sussex, which is based in Crawley.