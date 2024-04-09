Major Sussex restaurant announces it is closing

A major Sussex restaurant has announced that it is closing.
By Matt Pole
Published 9th Apr 2024, 18:18 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 18:27 BST
The Chichester branch of Wildwood restaurants permanently closed its doors today [April 9].

In an email sent to customers, a statement read: “With a heavy heart, we must inform you that our Chichester branch is closing on Tuesday 9th April 2024.

“We have taken the difficult decision to permanently close our doors.

Wildwood in Chichester closed its doors permanently today [April 9]. Picture courtesy of GoogleWildwood in Chichester closed its doors permanently today [April 9]. Picture courtesy of Google
Wildwood in Chichester closed its doors permanently today [April 9]. Picture courtesy of Google

“We hope to be able to see you in one of our other branches.”

The closure of the Chichester branch does not affect Wildwood’s other restaurant in Sussex, which is based in Crawley.

Wildwood have been contacted for comment.

