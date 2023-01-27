A Newhaven resident says he could be facing a loss of his beach-side Italian and fish restaurant due to the actions of Lewes District Council.

Nick Jones says Lewes District Council (LDC) has taken over his project and acquired the land on West Quay Beach, Newhaven, and is planning to lease the business back to him under unacceptable terms.

Nick was planning a restaurant serving fish and Italian food, and to build toilets and showers for those using the beach.

He says he was hoping to own the business himself, and had previously agreed a 25-year lease with Newhaven Port and Properties (NPP). He is unwilling to sign the lease on the council’s terms, and says this means he will lose his business.

Newhaven, West Quay. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

Rosnick Ltd, Nick’s company, assisted LDC with the bid for a portion of the Levelling Up Fund (LUF), and their bid was confirmed as successful in October 2021.

He said: “We were obviously over the moon, that we could finally deliver something innovative and that the whole town could be proud of.”

He added: “Having lived in the area for near on 50 years, I had a real fondness for the site. I had been so sad to see the demise of an area that should have been one of Newhaven’s golden nuggets.”

He proposed his plan for a new restaurant in November 2020 to Newhaven Port and Properties (NPP), together with Rosario Borrelli from the Luna Rosa restaurant, and it was confirmed the following March.

Nick says he was told by the council that it would be taking over the project in September 2022, under terms which he says are worse than their previous agreement with NPP.

He added: “So, all our hard work from the beginning had all been for nothing, but for the benefit of LDC."

A Lewes District Council spokesperson said: “As part of our successful Levelling Up Fund bid, which will see £12.68m invested in Newhaven fisheries, Lewes District Council remains committed to delivering a high-quality restaurant at West Quay.

“Lewes District Council must ensure that all aspects of the restaurant project are available for the long-term public benefit of the community and safeguard the public investment in the long term in accordance with the requirements of the government.

“As part of the arrangements we have engaged, and continue to engage, with Rosnick Ltd in relation to the operation of the restaurant once it has been constructed.

“In addition to the restaurant, which will stimulate the local market for fish, our successful Levelling Up Fund bid will also provide two new fish landing stages for Newhaven’s small vessel fishing fleet, a new fish processing plant, and will create a community destination at West Quay, which will include a variety of community and visitor facilities.”