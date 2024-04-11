Managing director aims to unlock planning system for housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Brown, who has worked within the housing industry for his entire 24-year career to-date, has joined the Basingstoke-based arm of national housebuilder Miller Homes to spearhead the team across its patch.

Surrey resident David includes Westbury Homes, George (Taylor) Wimpey, Berkeley, and Crest Nicholson on his CV, working in multiple senior land and managerial positions within those businesses.

His role will include overseeing the delivery of new housing at multiple locations across southern England, from Didcot in Oxfordshire down to Chichester in Sussex.

David, 44, said: “I’ve joined Miller Homes at a really exciting time for the business, with our overall company goals set out to increase our build output by up to 2,000 homes in the coming years, with the Southern region playing a significant role in that plan.

“The growth potential of the region was a key factor in my decision to join the existing team here. I’ve worked in the south of England for a large majority of my career so far, so being able to identify opportunities for housing in this region comes naturally to me.

“We have a new site in Didcot which is set to launch this summer – Hadden Heights – as well as another substantial phase of re-development to follow at our existing Minerva Heights scheme in Chichester, all in addition to our current roster of new developments across the region.”

Looking ahead, David is hopeful that wider economic conditions and consumer confidence will facilitate a bounce in the housing market, coupled with unlocking the planning system to help achieve the government’s housing need.

David said: “Our main goal moving forward is to implement our land bank to bring through new developments and look to achieve our targets of housing delivery throughout our region.

“Unlocking the planning system, which appears closer all the time, along with wider economic conditions such mortgage rates, and the general level of employment across the country should generate stronger levels of consumer confidence to push forward the market in the coming months and years.

“Miller Homes Southern has a number of developments we’re working towards, including in Wokingham, with a view to achieving land acquisitions and planning consents to help towards unlocking home ownership for many new customers.”

Outside of work, David can be found riding his horse or walking his German Shorthaired Pointer, to help him strike a work/life balance.

Miller Homes Southern is building new homes across Sussex and Hampshire, as well as its Longwick Chase development in Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire, with further new homes to follow in Didcot, Oxfordshire.