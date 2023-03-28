Managing director of Strive AV wins prestigious award at the Gatwick Diamond Business Awards

Toni Chalk, Managing Director at Sussex-based integration company Strive AV, was declared ‘Business Person of the Year’ at the Gatwick Diamond Business Awards.

Matthew Tyson, Managing Director of Richard Place Dobson (category sponsor), Toni Chalk and host, Kerry Godliman

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday March 23 at a glittering ceremony at The Grand Hotel, Brighton.

Now in its 15th year, the Gatwick Diamond Business Awards is a well-established highlight of the business calendar across Sussex and Surrey, strongly supported by the Gatwick Diamond business community with Headline Sponsors Elekta Ltd and Gatwick Airport Ltd.

Toni said: “This award really means a lot to me. Since rebranding in 2021, relocating to bigger and more functional premises, not to mention the challenges that the pandemic provided, we’ve really had to work hard as a team to continue to deliver for our client and to attract new business.” Said Toni, “The team has been amazing, and it has been such a privilege to lead them through all these developments. Together, we’ve worked hard to get the Strive AV name out there and continue to meet our business goals. The last few years have been an incredible, yet challenging, journey for me, so getting recognition at a local level for all the hard work feels amazing!”

Moving the company’s headquarters into the Gatwick Diamond area has opened opportunities for Strive AV in what is an ideally located business hub, not only from a client perspective, but also from an employment point of view. The company is looking to expand and has a powerful vision for the future.

The Gatwick Diamond Business Awards celebrate businesses, projects and people across this thriving area and are very competitive. This year’s Awards Ceremony started with a Pre-Dinner Reception, followed by a sumptuous three-course meal before the winners were announced. Several members of the Strive AV team were there to celebrate with Toni, providing a rapturous cheer as her name was announced to a packed audience.

This year’s host was comedian and actress Kerry Godliman, who presented Toni with her award alongside Matthew Tyson, Managing Director of Richard Place Dobson, the award sponsor.