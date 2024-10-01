Manor Royal 'Move It' Roadshow is hailed a big success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Manor Royal ‘Move It’ Roadshow, an exciting and vibrant event aimed at promoting sustainable, healthy and active travel options, took place outside Virgin HQ (VHQ) in Crawley Business Quarter in September.

The event attracted employees from across the Manor Royal Business District, offering a variety of resources and activities to encourage greener and healthier commutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managed by the Manor Royal BID, the ‘Move It’ initiative is part of the Crawley Growth Programme that includes support from West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council, Metrobus and the easitNETWORK that has already delivered a number of transport and public realm related improvements across the Manor Royal area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants at the “Move It” roadshow were treated to a range of free services and valuable advice, including:

Manor Royal 'Move It'

Dr Bike : Offering complimentary bike check-ups, ensuring commuters’ bicycles are in top condition.

: Offering complimentary bike check-ups, ensuring commuters’ bicycles are in top condition. easit : Providing insights into saving money on commuting and exploring discounted travel options.

: Providing insights into saving money on commuting and exploring discounted travel options. Crawley Wellbeing Team : Offering free health checks to help promote healthier lifestyles.

: Offering free health checks to help promote healthier lifestyles. Metrobus : Offering expert advice on the best routes and services to get to work efficiently.

: Offering expert advice on the best routes and services to get to work efficiently. Sussex Police : Conducting bike security stamping and registration to ensure bicycles are protected from theft.

: Conducting bike security stamping and registration to ensure bicycles are protected from theft. Move It Project: Highlighting the benefits of sustainable transportation and other green initiatives.

“This event represents a significant step towards encouraging sustainable travel and healthier lifestyles for those working in the Manor Royal area,” said Samantha Bertie, Sustainability Manager at Manor Royal BID. “We were thrilled with the turnout and the level of engagement, showing that the workforce is keen to explore greener commuting options.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Move It’ Roadshow is part of a broader initiative to support the local community by offering practical solutions for reducing carbon footprints and promoting well-being among workers. By leveraging partnerships with key organizations such as Metrobus, Sussex Police, and Crawley Wellbeing Team, the event provided a one-stop shop for employees looking to make informed choices about their travel and health.

This event was free for all Manor Royal companies and their employees, demonstrating the commitment of Manor Royal BID and its partners to creating a greener, more sustainable business environment.

As part of the ‘Move It’ Initiative, Manor Royal commuters are invited to have their say with the Manor Royal Travel Survey, seeking feedback on commuter current working and travel patterns, and opinions on initiatives offered to all staff that commute to Manor Royal.

For more information about the "Move It" initiative, The Manor Royal Travel Survey and future regular roadshows across the business district, see www.manorroyal.org/move or email [email protected]