Manor Royal “Move It” Roadshow returns to inspire sustainable travel

Following the success of last year’s debut event at Virgin HQ, the Manor Royal BID is delighted to announce the return of the “Move It” Roadshow, this time taking place in Crawter’s Brook People’s Park in Manor Royal on Tuesday 16th September 2025, from 12pm – 2pm.

The event acts as the annual showpiece of the Move It initiative, delivered by the Manor Royal BID supported by both West Sussex County Council and Crawley Borough Council as part of the Crawley Growth Programme.

Open to all employees and businesses of Manor Royal, the roadshow brings together a host of organisations to help people explore healthier, greener, and more cost-effective ways of travelling.

Visitors will enjoy a mix of practical support, interactive activities, and special offers, including:

Free bike checks from Dr Bike

Commuting advice and discounts from easitNETWORK

Free health checks with Crawley Wellbeing

Body Health Clinic services

Travel planning guidance from Metrobus

Bike marking with Sussex Police

Information from Hemiko, the Manor Royal Heat Network

And free ice cream for the first 100 visitors!

Samantha Bertie, Manor Royal BID:

“The Move It Roadshow has quickly become a highlight of the Manor Royal calendar. It’s about making sustainable travel easier and cheaper. We know the rising costs of travel are a concern for many employees. At the Roadshow, we’ll be showing people just how much they can save, while also helping to cut congestion and emissions across Manor Royal. It’s a win-win.”

The Move It Roadshow is free and open to all Manor Royal businesses and employees.

For more information, visit www.manorroyal.org/move or email [email protected].