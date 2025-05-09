Manor Royal Recognition Awards: Watch the highlights from the inaugural ceremony held at Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The inaugural Manor Royal Recognition Awards took place at Crawley Town Football Club this week.

The event was held to celebrate the wonderful people and companies of Manor Royal. Paralympic gold medallist Jodie Grinham MBE was the special guest and had a Q&A with host Steve Sawyer.

These are the awards and winners of the Manor Royal Recognition Awards:

People Awards

The winners of the inaugural Manor Royal Recognition Awards | Picture: Mark Dunford

Community Contribution Award – Linda and Harry, Virgin

Green Champion Award – Tim Rose, Elekta

Outstanding Contribution to Kindness – Bhavini Patel, Welland

Long Service Award – Mike Rice, Balfe’s Bikes

Company Awards

Considerate Business Award – People's Partnership

Social Conscience Award – Thales

Improving Our Environment – NuServe

