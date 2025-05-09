Manor Royal Recognition Awards: Watch the highlights from the inaugural ceremony held at Crawley Town
The event was held to celebrate the wonderful people and companies of Manor Royal. Paralympic gold medallist Jodie Grinham MBE was the special guest and had a Q&A with host Steve Sawyer.
These are the awards and winners of the Manor Royal Recognition Awards:
People Awards
Community Contribution Award – Linda and Harry, Virgin
Green Champion Award – Tim Rose, Elekta
Outstanding Contribution to Kindness – Bhavini Patel, Welland
Long Service Award – Mike Rice, Balfe’s Bikes
Company Awards
Considerate Business Award – People's Partnership
Social Conscience Award – Thales
Improving Our Environment – NuServe
