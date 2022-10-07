Manor Royal's BID renewed for another five years

The BID, which was set up in 2013 and renewed in 2018, allows businesses to attract additional investment to improve Manor Royal in ways they see fit.

Since it was launched it has secured almost £2.5m in additional funding for Manor Royal.

The council is the hosting authority and, during a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (October 6), members decided unanimously to renew it again.

Crawley's Manor Royal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clem Smith, head of economy & planning, said the BID had a strong reputation among the 300 BIDs nationally.

And a recent survey showed that 83 per cent of businesses on the site were satisfied or very satisfied with the work of the BID.

He added: “The Manor Royal area itself is a hugely significant contributor to not just Crawley’s economy but also the wider regional economy.

“It’s the largest business district in south-east England. It has over 600 businesses and over 30,000 jobs and nine million square feet of commercial space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a major contributor to economic output and is really one of the key reasons why Crawley is the engine room of the West Sussex economy.”

A proposal and letter of request will be sent to the council in early December to hold a ballot to find out if the businesses wish to renew the BID.

If all goes as planned the new BID period will come into effect in April 2023.

The Business Plan (2023-28) will be officially launched at the Manor Royal Matters event on November 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Sawyer, executive director of the BID, said the BID was delighted to have the council’s support.

He added: “We have come a long way since we started in 2013 and the business district has changed significantly for the better.

“It’s better maintained, it’s more secure, the facilities are better, there has been millions of pounds of new investment and the businesses are better connected and more supported.