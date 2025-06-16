Manor Royal’s flagship Know Your Neighbour event is the biggest one yet - picture gallery

Bringing together a vibrant cross-section of businesses from across the Manor Royal Business District, the event once again proved a powerful platform for networking, collaboration, and showcasing the remarkable diversity of businesses that call Manor Royal home.

The event saw record attendance from businesses spanning a wide range of sectors, with exhibitors and delegates taking full advantage of the opportunity to connect with each other, share insights, and explore new commercial partnerships with their neighbours.

The annual event has always been exclusive to Manor Royal businesses to exhibit and attend, but this year, a section of the day was open to anyone outside Manor Royal to come and see the incredible range of companies that are based on the Business District.

With 100 Manor Royal companies exhibiting inside and outside The Hawth, engaging breakout sessions, and prizes for ‘Business Bingo’ and ‘Best Stand’, the event reinforced the shared value of community and mutual support among Manor Royal businesses.

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal BID, reflected on the success of the event: “Know Your Neighbour continues to highlight what makes Manor Royal such a special place to do business. It’s not just about proximity — it’s about people, potential, and pride in the place we work. The energy this year was inspiring, and it’s always a privilege to bring so many talented individuals together under one roof.”

The Know Your Neighbour event is a core part of the BID’s wider mission to build a connected and thriving business community, making Manor Royal the UK’s most dynamic, innovative and collaborative Business Districts.

For more information about the Manor Royal BID and upcoming events, visit www.manorroyal.org.

