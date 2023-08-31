Maresfield's Scarecrow Group grow team and business

The Sussex-based company works with clients such as BP, Biffa and global airports including Gatwick, Dubai, Changi and Brussels, and have taken on the new recruits to support an already established UK team.

The business specialises in sophisticated bird dispersal systems, their nature-inspired systems supply the most advanced and reliable solutions for bird control problems of all types, in a wide variety of sectors. Scarecrow's bird management products use bio-acoustic technology, which is the evolutionary communication method used by birds to warn of immediate danger, for the safe and humane management of birds.

Deb Miall joins as Operations Manager, having recently re-located from New Zealand where she spent a number of years working as a consultant specialising in quality assurance, process improvement, change management and organisational development. Nathan Wood joins as Senior Technical Sales Support, following years working in engineering and technical sales in the construction industry, and Luke Hollebon joins as Warehouse Operative coming from an assembly background at a local trug making company Managing Director, Lee Pannett, comments: "We are all incredibly excited to welcome three new members to our team, we have a wealth of knowledge in the business and feel the addition of Deb, Nathan and Luke will ensure we continue to offer our clients a bespoke, professional service that’s 100% efficient and effective."