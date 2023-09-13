Marketing guru joins Hailsham energy firm

Watch more videos on Shots!

Joining recent hires Paul Vine, Dan Smart, and Jim Fletcher, Frazer-Bates is the latest senior addition to a team that is driving the company forward at an impressive rate. Year-on-year growth for the company is currently at 150% and Frazer-Bates is determined to continue this trajectory without compromising the reputation OHM Energy has built over the last 12 years for influencing policy, high-quality installations, and excellent client care.

Frazer-Bates has an impressive background, having worked at London agency, Yoda, and multinational corporations A.S Watson, Procurement Leaders, and Informa PLC, where he oversaw multi-jurisdictional digital marketing activities. At A.S Watson Group he was responsible for the setup of the new central digital team, coordinating marketing activities for multiple brands across numerous countries.

More recently Frazer-Bates has been marketing online coaching service VFB FItness and Eastbourne-based gym, Boss Gym which he founded in 2020 and co-owns with partner, Suzie.

Courtney Frazer Bates

Frazer-Bates says “Renewable energy is an area that has fascinated me for a while. Sustainability is increasingly at the forefront of our minds and drives many personal and business decisions. Having known some of the OHM team for a few years, I have always admired their commercial drive and sense of responsibility to the community, so when the opportunity came up, I was delighted to join their journey.”

Jason Lindfield, Founder and CEO of OHM Energy adds, “We want to ensure that our rapid growth is sustainable, especially with our international plans. Courtney’s experience adds real value to the business helping with communicating technical and policy updates to our customers and the wider market. A key area of focus is working with our strategic partners to ensure that the messaging and marketing for joint ventures is consistent and our focus on excellence remains the priority.”

Established in 2011, OHM Energy is the South Coast’s most experienced installer, having helped thousands of local businesses and residents transition to low-carbon heating. More recently, the company has also partnered with East Sussex College to create a green hub to work with other renewable energy companies to train the next generation of renewable energy specialists and accelerate the transition to net zero.

“If we are to hit our net zero target by 2050, we need a workforce with the right skills, and the whole renewable energy industry must work together to train and reskill people. Our green training hub in Eastbourne offers a wide range of online and classroom-based courses for people wishing to enter the industry as well as those already working in the sector.”