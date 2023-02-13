Marks & Spencer facing Valentine’s Day protests in Crawley in Logistics Group Holdings’ pay dispute

Unite, the UK’s leading union, will be holding a protest at the Marks & Spencer store in Crawley on Valentine’s Day (tomorrow) due to the company’s commercial relationship with Logistics Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries, including Arrow XL.

The protest will take place between 11am and 1pm at the store located at 23 Queensway.

The protest will involve members of Unite dressed in Valentine’s Day regalia.

Around 350 members of Unite, employed by Arrow XL, are currently re-balloting for industrial action, having already taken extensive strike action previously in this dispute. The workforce is very poorly paid, with many workers on just the minimum wage, or barely above it.

Arrow has only been prepared to offer its workers a five per cent pay increase. With the true inflation rate (RPI) currently at 13.4 per cent this is actually a massive pay cut. In contrast its highest paid director was paid £539,000 in 2021, an 84 per cent increase on the previous year, a real reflection of its high profits.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Valentine’s Day is about love and romance. But this Valentine’s Day Arrow XL stands out as a real heartbreaker.

“The bottom line is that M&S is using delivery companies under Logistics Holdings’ umbrella, which condemns workers to live on poverty pay.

“It’s time M&S did more than talk about its company ethics and did something about its rogue supplier Logistic Holdings.”

Logistic Group Holdings is owned by the Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay, the notorious anti-union brothers. The parcel delivery firm Yodel is in the Logistics stable and in 2021 was responsible for a massive 93% of its profits. Yodel is another high profile supplier of Marks and Spencer.

As well as M&S, Logistic Group companies are suppliers to Holland & Barrett, Jo Malone and Zara.

Unite national officer Adrian Jones said: “Arrow XL has been given numerous opportunities to resolve this dispute through negotiations but it has refused to do so.

“The company needs to make a realistic offer and return to the negotiating table in order to resolve this dispute.”