Matthew Anthony Lettings presents an Evening with TV's Paul Shamplina in Worthing

Aiming to give Landlords all the information they need to be ready for the Renters' Right Bill, join Matthew Anthony Lettings on Wednesday 10th September for an entertaining and informative meeting focusing on the landmark new laws that will come into force later this year.

The biggest changes in a generation to the laws governing being a landlord are on the way. Everything from the end of Fixed-term Tenancies, restrictions on rent increases, the abolition of 'No Fault' evictions and much more is coming into force later this year.

Join us for an essential evening's discussion where we'll be breaking down what the Renters Rights Bill really means for landlords and what the impacts will be.

We're excited to welcome Paul Shamplina – one of the most recognised voices in the private rental sector and four times winner of 'Seminar Speaker of the Year' at The Landlord Investment Show Awards.

As founder of Landlord Action and star of TV success 'Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords' our star guest speaker guarantees a lively evening!

Paul will be speaking about how Landlords can protect their buy-to-let investments, keep compliant with all the upcoming changes to regulations and how to avoid possible fines. His unique way of explaining the complexities of property management and why landlords must treat their rentals as a business are as entertaining as they are informative.

Reserve your FREE invitation today: https://bit.ly/MA-LandlordEvent

Date: Wednesday 10th September 2025

Landlords, The Renters' Rights Bill will affect you!

The event will start at 6pm with 'get to know you' complimentary drinks and run through to 9pm.

Location Field Place Manor House and Barns

The Boulevard Worthing BN13 1NP

Nearest train station: Durrington-on-Sea only 500 yards away.