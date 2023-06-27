Mayo Wynne Baxter announces new charity partnership with Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex

Leading regional law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has announced the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey and Sussex (KSS) as its new charity partner for the next two years.

Paramedic Adam Watts, Mayo Wynne Baxter's Dean Orgill, Kerry Campbell and Alex Redwood from KSS

The team from Mayo Wynne Baxter visited the KSS Redhill Aerodrome to meet its doctors, paramedics, and crew, as well as the chance to see its life-saving helicopters in action.

Employees at the law firm voted to support KSS because of the vital service it delivers, and they are already organising fundraisers to contribute to the charity’s £45,000 daily operating costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Orgill, chief executive partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “It was a privilege for the team to meet the heroes who work at KSS and we are proud to support their work.

“It’s important to us that we support charities which take care of our local community and as Mayo Wynne Baxter expands from our Sussex heartland into Kent and Surrey, we wanted to select a charity which would represent our current and future employees.

“We know that 87% of the charities’ total income comes from donations. Every year it responds to more than 3,000 incidents where they provide cutting edge pre-hospital care, which could mean the difference between life and death.”

KSS is an independent lifesaving charity, which has provided world-leading pre-hospital emergency care whenever and wherever it’s needed, for more than 30 years. Operating 24 hours a day, 365 day a year it delivers the hospital room to the road side, a beach or a patient’s home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KSS recorded its busiest year in its history in 2022, where it responded to more than 3,000 incidents, an average of nine patients every day.

Mayo Wynne Baxter is planning a calendar of fundraising activities and challenges, from office fundraising classics such as bake sales and raffles, to participating in KSS Heli Hike sponsored walks.

Kelly Heaton-Ralph, executive director of fundraising and philanthropy at KSS, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the employees of Mayo Wynne Baxter for voting for KSS as their Charity of the Year!

“We are excited to be able to work together on a number of fundraisers throughout the year, further raising the profile of KSS in Sussex, Surrey and beyond and building a strong partnership together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad