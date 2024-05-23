Mayo Wynne Baxter boosts firm’s profile with strategic new hires and promotions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mayo Wynne Baxter has expanded its private client team with new hires and several internal promotions, augmenting its position as the South East’s leading law firm.

The Lewes office has welcomed three new recruits, including solicitor Sara Bashir who will now specialise in all matters relating to trusts, and taxation whilst also advising on estate administration and planning, wills and powers of attorney.

Chartered legal executive Angie Dodsworth bolsters the growing general team with her wide area of expertise, including estate planning, administration of estates, drafting wills and lasting powers of attorney.

Robin Webb, who achieved an LLB from Sussex University in May 2023, joins as a paralegal just six months into his career.

And at the Storrington office, solicitor Charlotte Brunning adds her expertise in wills, probate and powers of attorney to the already strong team.

Dean Orgill, chief executive at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “Our recent recruitment drive demonstrates that we’re attracting some of the best talent in the industry, as well as encouraging the bright young stars of tomorrow.”

The law firm is also celebrating three promotions in the private client team.

Megan Child, who works out of East Grinstead, has moved from her position as a paralegal to legal advisor.

Alisha Croft from the Lewes office changes from a junior paralegal into the legal team supporting two legal advisers and Jess Forde of the Storrington office, leaves her position as an administrative legal support assistant to become a legal paralegal.

Orgill added: “When you’ve got great talent you want to hold onto it – which is why we invest so much time in progressing everyone’s careers and opening up pathways to success.”