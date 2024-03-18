Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been conditionally approved by Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) to knock down two units within The Crumbles in Sovereign Harbour Retail Park which is made up of 11 units and a petrol station. The plans say: “The site currently comprises two vacant retail units to the north of the retail park, previously occupied by Frankie and Benny’s and Defiant Sports.”

According to the proposal, unit 1 will become a Costa Coffee drive through, and unit 2 will be a McDonald’s. The closest Costa Coffee drive through is currently in Hampden Retail Park, and there’s a McDonald’s drive through in Lottbridge Drove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans say the objectives of the proposal are to ‘enhance the existing uses of Sovereign Harbour Retail Park by providing two new drive through pod units’ and ‘provide employment opportunities for local people’.

Two new drive throughs will be built within a retail park in Eastbourne as plans are given the green light. (photo from EBC)

The access point to the site will stay the same - to the north of the site, which stems straight from the A259 and leads to Waterfront car park. However, the changes will alter the car parking layout and result in a loss of 35 parking spaces in total. There will also be an increase in disability spaces though, rising to 28, and five new motorbike spaces.

38 full-time jobs and 69 part-time jobs will also be created according to the plans.

Writing ahead of its approval, Mr Paul Lewry had objected to the plans due to concerns that the McDonalds would encourage anti-social behiaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I would like to object to the proposal of McDonalds being built on the Sovereign harbour site. My concerns are that it would encourage unsocial behaviour by boy racers and generate more litter around the area, my other concern is this would increase more traffic in and out the retail park.

"If proposals go ahead I would hope that MacDonalds would not make it 24 hours but to have a closing time of 22:00 hours and to have lockable barriers into there car park.”