McDonald’s confirms its plans for the Monday bank holiday
McDonald’s has confirmed its opening hours on the Monday bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral.
A spokesperson from the chain said: “All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling.”
McDonald’s made the announcement on social media just after midday on Wednesday, September 14.