With ambitions to expand Lanoguard into new European markets and plans for some key hires, founder Mark Beaumont is looking forward to the future.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lanoguard started in the UK in 2011 with products designed to protect industrial vehicles and machinery corrosive environments and evolved into a business which helps DIY users keep their vehicles protected from rust to the same industrial standard.

Today Lanoguard is an established brand, with challenger brands snapping at its heels so it will be working hard to maintain market share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a challenge that Mark relishes, describing business strategy as like organising a military campaign where your troops need to infiltrate new markets.

Lanoguard founder Mark Beaumont

Mark was born in Newhaven and still lives in the town. He’s passionate about working hard to improve Newhaven, championing the qualities that make it a great place to base a business and to enjoy spectacular countryside either on his mountain bike or in a boat.

Mark said: “We have nearly 20,000 members on the Lanoguard Facebook Group who share photos of their projects doing up boats or cars and share their tips. Since we launched, there are now other competitors on the market but it’s the strength of the community that we created which helps us to remain front and centre.

“We’re now an established brand so we need to retain our market share against all the challenger brands snapping at our heels. To achieve this we have some exciting brand ambassador partnerships in the pipeline, we’ll be hiring a marketing director and expanding into new markets. Without giving away too many secrets this is going to be a very exciting phase indeed!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how he would describe Newhaven, Mark said: “If you love an active lifestyle this is an amazing place to spend time. We’ve got rowing clubs, you can hire a jet ski, take up sailing or go walking or mountain biking in the South Downs Nation Park.

“Newhaven has so much opportunity for businesses. In some ways we’re constrained by the sea and the South Downs National Park, but if you think beyond that and look to other countries, for example by marketing to France, it opens up a world of possibilities.

“Newhaven has fantastic transport connections, from the rail link, the road network and of course the ferry, so it’s very easy to ship your goods around the country and to Europe.”

Mark added: “I’m passionate about my hometown and about it making it better. I was involved in setting up the Made in Newhaven group with support from the Newhaven Enterprise Zone which helped people who make stuff showcase it and meet others just like them which proved really popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also got involved with the Newhaven Regeneration Group which looked at ways to repurpose community assets. One example was setting up a regular rounders group for a completely random group of people to come and play in a park. It was so much fun and brought people together.”