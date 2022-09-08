'Mega Greggs' begins hiring as new branch arrives in Chichester

The bulky bakery has been kitted out in East Street after being given the go-ahead by the district council’s planning committee in January.

It takes the place of Pret A Manger which closed in 2020.

A sign in the shop’s window is now appealing for pastry professional to rise to occasion as it looks to hire a number of supervisors.

East Street, Chichester

The sign reads: “We are looking for enthusiastic supervisors who are passionate about preparing delicious products and delivering great customer service as part of a team!

"We can of a contract size of 30 – 39 house to be worked over five days per week. We offer a variety of flexible working patterns to support our colleagues to achieve a good work life balance.

"We can be flexible with shift patterns and are open to discussing your availability at interview stage.”