Mid Sussex microbrewery helps Ukrainian family with limited edition craft beer

All net profits from the sales of Little Monkey will go directly to PZDK Brew’s owner Illia Godina to help support his family and business.

“Seeing the devastating impact of the Russian war on Ukraine, and on the people who live there, brought back memories of my childhood in Zimbabwe,” said Jeremy Cook, owner of Missing Link Brewing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illia Godina, owner of PZDK Brew. Picture courtesy of Rosie Watson PR.

“I knew I had to do something to help so I started connecting with breweries in Ukraine on Instagram,” he said.

Jeremy said Illia responded and they both came up with the Little Monkey recipe over WhatsApp.

“The result is a new seven percent ABV New England-style hazy beer with tropical aromas and a juicy taste,” said Jeremy, adding that the project is about showing solidarity with Ukraine.

Jeremy Cook of Missing Link Brewery. Picture: David McHugh/Brighton Pictures.

“I hope the creation of Little Money will encourage other breweries, businesses and beer drinkers to stand together for Ukraine,” he said.

Illia said he is a volunteer in Ukraine’s territorial defence and was touched when Jeremy reached out.

He said: “I feel his support – we are brothers in beer.”

“When this war is over I want to meet Jeremy and drink a beer together; to celebrate our freedom and friendship,” he added.