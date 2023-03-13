Midhurst Pharmacy has formally announced that it has taken over a new business in Petworth.

Midhurst Pharmacy made the announcement on Thursday, March 9 and said that the new team have ‘exciting plans for the future’.

The pharmacy has taken over the former Lloyds pharmacy located in Market Square in the town.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Midhurst Pharmacy said: “We are taking over the pharmacy in the heart of Petworth. Petworth will soon have its very own independent pharmacy, owned and managed by the award winning team at Midhurst Pharmacy.

“We have so many exciting plans and we hope you will all support us as we strive to improve the service and experience for all our wonderful patients and customers.”

Midhurst Pharmacy is an award-winning independent pharmacy which offers personalised customer service.