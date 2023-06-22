NationalWorldTV
Midhurst's North Street to reopen ahead of schedule following months of turmoil

North Street is set to reopen in Midhurst following months of uncertainty.
By Joe Stack
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:02 BST

The road, which serves as a vital route through the town, is set to reopen tomorrow evening (Friday, June 23).

The announcement will be music to the ears of business owners whose lives have been interrupted by the road closure.

A spokesperson for South Downs National Park said in a statement today (Thursday, June 22): “We are pleased to announce that the seven-week programme to shore up the fire-damaged listed buildings in Midhurst which began on 15 May will be completed ten days ahead of schedule.

North Street, Midhurst, before the fire earlier this eyarNorth Street, Midhurst, before the fire earlier this eyar
North Street, Midhurst, before the fire earlier this eyar

“The work has included shoring up the listed buildings affected and taking down the three large chimneys which were at serious risk of uncontrolled collapse. The side elevation of the Angel Hotel has also been safely shored up to enable vehicle access to the residents of Angel Yard, which is directly behind the hotel. The final, legally required structural safety inspections have taken place to approve the work, and the hoarding around the scaffolding has been put in place.

“This Friday morning (23 June) we will officially hand over to West Sussex County Council as the Highways Authority, to enable them to reopen the road in both directions.

“West Sussex County Council have confirmed that they will reopen the road late this Friday evening.”

Engineers had been working apace to shore up the historic frontage of the Angel Inn hotel, and neighbouring properties, following a huge fire at the site in March this year.

