Modular homes craned into place in Eastbourne

The Fort Lane site will be transformed into a development of five terraced homes and two semi-detached homes. However, these homes are all modular and coming in by crane rather than bricks and mortar.
Modular home specialist Boutique Modern will deliver the project. Modular homes are houses built off-site, and made in sections called modules. The modules are then transported to the development site and assembled by the builders.
This is Eastbourne Borough Council’s second modular housing development in the town.
Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for housing, said: “It is quite something to see these high quality homes up in the Eastbourne sky before being carefully positioned and joined together with the other modules already in place. Our modular development in Langney Road has proved very popular with tenants and I’m certain this superb new housing will too.”