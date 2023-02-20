A development of affordable council housing in Eastbourne is taking shape.

Modular homes craned into place in Eastbourne (photo from EBC)

The Fort Lane site will be transformed into a development of five terraced homes and two semi-detached homes. However, these homes are all modular and coming in by crane rather than bricks and mortar.

Modular home specialist Boutique Modern will deliver the project. Modular homes are houses built off-site, and made in sections called modules. The modules are then transported to the development site and assembled by the builders.

This is Eastbourne Borough Council’s second modular housing development in the town.