Moore Barlow assists 27-year-old Brighton Business on exit
Founded by an MBO in 1997, Brighton-based Computer and Network Consultants Limited assists SMEs in all sectors across the UK in building and maintaining highly efficient IT networks that support sustained growth. It offers a comprehensive suite of outsourced IT support services, including server management, performance monitoring, cyber security and general day-to-day IT support.
The transaction sees the business, which has a 52-strong team, acquired by London-based IT, Cyber Security and Cloud Managed Services specialists FluidOne.
FluidOne is an award-winning Connected Cloud Solutions provider with over 470 employees across eight locations. Its national fibre network, Platform One, underlies each of its services and supports 2300 customers.
Graham Lind, Technical Sales Director at Computer Network Consultants Limited said: “Moore Barlow was our first port of call once we decided to take this next big step. This deal means we can continue to give a first-class service to our customer base in an ever-growing sector.”
Jeremy Over, partner at Moore Barlow who led the transaction, said: “We’re proud to have been Computer Network Consultants Limited’s trusted adviser. We wish the business all the best as it enters this next phase of its life cycle, and we look forward to seeing its progress.”