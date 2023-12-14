Moore Barlow assists 27-year-old Brighton Business on exit

Top 100 law firm Moore Barlow has played a crucial role in the sale of Computer and Network Consultants Limited to FluidOne, backed by private equity investor Livingbridge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founded by an MBO in 1997, Brighton-based Computer and Network Consultants Limited assists SMEs in all sectors across the UK in building and maintaining highly efficient IT networks that support sustained growth. It offers a comprehensive suite of outsourced IT support services, including server management, performance monitoring, cyber security and general day-to-day IT support.

The transaction sees the business, which has a 52-strong team, acquired by London-based IT, Cyber Security and Cloud Managed Services specialists FluidOne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FluidOne is an award-winning Connected Cloud Solutions provider with over 470 employees across eight locations. Its national fibre network, Platform One, underlies each of its services and supports 2300 customers.

Graham Lind, Technical Sales Director at Computer Network Consultants Limited said: “Moore Barlow was our first port of call once we decided to take this next big step. This deal means we can continue to give a first-class service to our customer base in an ever-growing sector.”